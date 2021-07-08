Two Fry’s Supermarket employees with ties to Gilbert have been recognized as “top women in grocery” by a national food retailer publication.
Gilbert resident Stephanie Spark, health and wellness division leader for Fry’s Food Stores in Arizona, received the national award recognizing women in grocery who display exceptional achievements both in and out of the office.
She will be honored at the Progressive Grocer magazine awards gala this November in Orlando, Florida.
Meghann Wicks, a Mesa resident and store manager at Fry’s Food Stores in Gilbert, also was recognized as a “top woman in grocery” by Progressive. She also will be honored in Orlando.
Spark oversees pharmacy and clinical operations at all 124 Fry’s pharmacy locations in Arizona.
“She goes to work every day with a desire to help people live healthier lives and to carry out Fry’s mission to simplify healthcare by creating solutions that combine health, wellness, and nutrition while connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level,” a Fry’s spokeswoman said.
Last year, Spark’s role was amplified as she led COVID-19 testing, in-store vaccination efforts and pharmacy safety standards during the pandemic.
“She continues to devote countless hours working with local and statewide organizations to get Arizona communities safely vaccinated,” the spokeswoman said.
Sparks said she was “deeply honored to receive this award.
“There are so many great women leaders who have inspired me, many who have received this award previously or are being recognized this year,” said Spark.
“Being a leader in the Fry’s organization and working for this company is so rewarding for me. I absolutely love what I get to do and the teams I get to work with every day.
“I am passionate about community pharmacy, particularly in the grocery store setting, and am committed to helping the company grow it’s pharmacy and patient care services.”
Advancing the pharmacy profession is one of Spark’s passions. She currently serves as the treasurer of the Arizona Pharmacy Association board of directors where she advocates on behalf of pharmacy professionals to continue providing exceptional patient care.
She also serves as the health and wellness media spokesperson for Fry’s and volunteers at local food banks.
Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores, said Wicks “is a true testament to the Fry’s culture, a dedicated leader who shows up for her team daily and inspires them to be innovative thinkers and leaders. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments.”
Wicks was promoted last September after what Fry’s called “exemplary financial achievements” within the company.
“It’s an absolute privilege to lead my team each day,” said Wicks. “Yes, we sell groceries, but we are essentially a people business and I love to watch our team’s hard work pay off. Being recognized with this award affirms that I can be authentic in my leadership style which, for me, is focused on teamwork, perseverance, and empathy.”