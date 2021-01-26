Two Gilbert companies are pitching in to meet various needs created by the pandemic.
While Debbie Medina Gach, president and co-founder of Senor Rio Tequila and Jalisco International Imports, donated $6,456 to St. Mary’s Food Bank, global wellness company Isagenix donated nearly $23,000 in products to sustain volunteers working 10-12 hour shifts administering COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are absolutely thrilled to make this donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank. It’s such an important cause to be able to help given the environment we’re in both nationally and globally,” said Gach.
Last April, Gach was asked about businesses’ strategies for surviving the pandemic. It was then that she pledged to donate to help feed families $1 for every bottle of Senor Rio tequila sold at Total Wine & More in Arizona.
Gach also is looking for other companies to match that donation, stating “it is not too late…together we are stronger and can help more families in need.”
Senor Rio brand ambassadors in partnership with the Total Wine & More sold approximately 6,456 bottles across the 11 stores.
Given that every $1,000 generates 7,000 meals, the donation of $6,456 will create over 45,000 meals for families in need.
“It’s a testament really, not just to our Senor Rio family, in partnership with Total Wine & More, but also the wonderful people at St. Mary’s Food Bank,” Gachsaid. “We feel very blessed to have teamed up with such a great foundation.”
Gach is in her 11th year of selling her small batch ultra-premium tequila.
Meanwhile, Isagenix donated protein meal replacement shakes and bars and over 3,700 energy drinks to the workers administering vaccines. Isagenix also donated shaker cups to help volunteers make the shakes.
“We’re honored to help nourish and energize the people who are so generously giving their time to provide critical vaccinations to frontline workers,” said Isagenix Chief Legal Officer and ISA Foundation board member Justin Powell.
“We’re also grateful to Dignity Health for leading this important volunteer effort. Seeing the community pull together has been inspiring.”
Dignity Health is managing the COVID-19 vaccination effort in collaboration with Chandler Gilbert Community College, Maricopa County Department of Public Health and local police and fire departments.
Medical staff have been administering vaccines and volunteers have been assisting with the vaccination site logistics since Dec. 21. So far, they’ve administered 21 percent of the COVID-19 vaccinations given in Arizona.
“We are sincerely grateful for the ongoing support for our dedicated health care teams at Dignity Health in Arizona,” said Julie Alvarado, director of philanthropy for the Dignity Health Foundation – East Valley.
“This incredibly generous donation from Isagenix is another great example of how our community is really rallying together to support one another during these unprecedented times. We are proud to be part of the East Valley, providing exceptional health care and human kindness to our neighbors.”