BROOKE GARRETT
Occupation: Mom, Volunteer
Education: BS Degree in Elementary Education (BYU)
Number of children: 5
Number of children in Higley schools: 3
Number of children who graduated from Higley schools: 2
Prior public office: None
Community involvement: Boy Scouts of America Commissioner for San Tan District and Agave district of the Grand Canyon Council in AZ, Church Group Volunteer and President over the congregations’ children organization, Former Team mom: GYSA, Wham Basketball, MNC Little League, Mesa School District Music Masterpiece teacher and Room mom, Coach for GYSA girls Soccer team.
Higley involvement: Current Higley High Booster President, Uknighted Kingdom Booster President, San Tan Elementary PTO President, Higley Boys Soccer Booster, Room mom, Art Masterpiece Teacher
Number of GPS Governing Board Meetings you’ve attended in person or online in the 12 months priorto July 2022: 2-3
The pandemic aside, of the major actions taken by the board in the last 12 months, which one do you most agree with, and which do you most disagree with? Why?
I was most excited about the district’s approval of the Higley High Project! As the current president of the Higley High Parent Booster, the Vice President and I went to meet with several district personnel on a number of occasions to explain just how badly our high school needed some attention to its facilities. The enrollment at Higley High has increased over the last several years.
When my oldest son started at HHS there were roughly 1,600 students. He graduated in 2019. Currently in 2022 we are sitting at about 2200 students! We needed more classrooms, so teachers didn’t have to shuffle around to different classrooms throughout the day to accommodate.
We pointed out several problems with the facilities that have needed dire attention. We felt the district heard our concerns and allotted money in their budget to create more classrooms.
After it’s approval we met regularly for about 5 months in public meetings with the district staff, students, teachers, parents, and the admin to discuss what was most important to us in how this building should be and ways it would be best utilized.
They also made specific plans about the bond they are hoping to pass and how to specifically utilize the bond money, pending it passing. They have worked very hard to be transparent with all these measures.
In my volunteer work in the district for over 10 years, I’ve seen 3 superintendents go through HUSD. There have been a lot of growing pains for a variety of reasons. I feel we have made good strides, but one area we can improve upon is our booster training and processes. I’ve seen the confusion surrounding that firsthand as a PTO president.
What policy changes do you most want to address in your first year on the board?
Teacher shortages and substitute pay. We need to see what we can do to create the best work environments possible for our teachers and be able to find quality subs when needed. This is a huge problem affecting our schools NOW.
Why are you running for the board?
I’m running solely because I am a volunteer, a mother, a neighbor, and community member who has already dedicated much of my personal time to help this district improve in many ways. I want to see that continue. I am NOT running based on any political beliefs.
My children will be directly affected by any decisions made by the school board. I am personally invested. I want our community and students to finish their education at HUSD with a fantastic educational experience that has prepared them to enter a global community as contributors.
What 3 personal qualities and or experiences qualify you for office?
Collaborator – Bringing stakeholders to the table to collaborate, unify and continue to build strong community support for the school while holding people accountable.
Non partisan- Being Open minded will allow me to listen with greater intent, seeking understanding of the needs of all stakeholders within our district boundaries and coming up with workable solutions we can agree on.
Dedication/Commitment- As a former educator, and volunteer within the k-12 school systems of various school districts which I have lived. I have volunteered in the classrooms, served as President of two PTO boards, and served on High school boosters- all of which have provided me with experience and knowledge of the educational system.
I believe with these qualifications and skill sets I am the best candidate for HUSD with a vested and long-term commitment to the success of our school district.
If the 77.2 million bond fails, what is your solution to finding the money for what HUSD needs?
The current bond being proposed does NOT increase the current tax rate. So, I am very hopeful that it passes. I am a fiscal conservative myself, and I understand that much of our community is as well.
However, if it does not pass I believe we will have to work with those that have fine eyes on the budget. Create or utilize a district budget committee that is already in place that includes parents, teachers, and district staff to be the eyes on seeking efficiencies and directing as many dollars to the classrooms as possible.
Other than salary increases, what innovative measures should the district consider to retain teachers?
Creating a positive work environment for our staff needs to be a focus. This can be done by providing resources, training, mentorship, opportunities for upward mobility and more certifications. Smaller class sizes also help teachers who are feeling overloaded. We can look at providing better insurance opportunities to our staff and help ease that burden as well.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools?
I feel that the district schools can compete by maintaining our standard of certified teachers that are professionals. We must continue to strive, despite the teacher shortage, to aim high.
The Center for Future of Arizona took two years to complete a bipartisan Gallup poll wherein they found that 92% of Arizonans want to ensure that all Arizona public schools have highly qualified teachers and principals.
This is critical to our district. HUSD also stays competitive by providing academic rigor through expansion of our dual enrollment offerings. (HUSD currently offers the highest number of dual enrollment offerings in the valley).
We can also expand CTE opportunities, STEM specific programs, and our fine art programs.
Are you satisfied with security measures now in place at Higley Schools? Why or why not?
In general, yes. I know the district has made improvements over the years regarding cameras, communication, secure entrances, fencing and security guards. In the bond proposal they have allocated funds to go towards more security measures for each school.
They have been working with GPD and their recommendations to make HUSD schools more secure. However, there is always more to do when it comes to security measures.
Has the district been sufficiently transparent with spending and when a major problem confronts the district? For the current district leadership?
Yes. Under Dr. Foley and our newer CFO, Tyler Moore, we’ve seen great improvement from past years. They have put together comprehensive financial reports for every board meeting.
Vouchers are in the agenda every meeting as well with every penny being accounted for. An outside vendor was chosen to walk every campus wherein a list was created of future needs as the schools age. Planning for the future is extremely important in education and Higley has worked to prepare for these.
How should the district address declining enrollment?
Providing a rigorous academic program, offering a variety of classes and opportunities, providing resources and support to our students and families, creating positive work and learning environments for all, meeting the academic and special needs of ALL students, are all ways that we have and will continue to compete and address declining enrollment.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Dawn Foley’s performance and explain your answer.
I would give Dr. Foley and A for her work as superintendent. She has worked hard to establish and streamline processes and set forth clear expectations. She is available and approachable to the staff and families of the district, while also being open to feedback and growth.
She values accountability and holds Higley staff to that. I have gone to her personally for a variety of concerns I had during my volunteer work and felt she heard my opinion and was very clear in her expectations while respectfully responding to the community.
Has the district been sufficiently inclusive and welcoming to ALL students and parents?
Absolutely YES. Higley has some incredible programs to integrate our special need students within the student body. Our Best Buddies Program is consistently nationally ranked. Our Unified Sports programs have created wonderful environments for us to build relationships within the student body and our families. Many special needs families specifically choose HUSD because of the programs it offers!
Do your favor uniformed school resources officers on campus?
Yes
Will you respond to media calls/emails?
Yes
Should students be required to use see-through backpacks?