BOBBI BUCHLI
Age: not answered
Years in Gilbert : 20+
Years in Arizona: 40+
Immediate family: Single
Education: Mesa Community College, American Institute of Banking, Arizona School of Real Estate.
Job: Associate broker with Coldwell Banker Realty.
Have you ever served in public office and if so when and where (for new candidates)? No.
Buchli answers second round of questions
Editor’s note: Realtor Bobbi Buchli and retired Navy office Bill Spence are in the Nov. 8 General Election for the final open seat on Gilbert Town Council. The Gilbert Sun News last week published Spence’s answers to a second candidate questionnaire it prepared for the two candidates. Candidates were advised their answers would be edited for length in print if they exceeded 50 words. The answers run in full, along with the previous questionnaires and their previous columns, at gilbertsunnews.com under the Election 2022 button on the home page.
What are two of the biggest needs for government help among small businesses in Gilbert and how would you address them?
Capital – Provide information on the available funds through loans and/or grants or SBA loans, contract work
Resources to help growth - Provide sources and avenues for Economic Development Programs, possible tax incentives, tech support, grant programs
Every municipality, including Gilbert, is struggling with the recruitment and retention of police officers. Other than throwing money at this ongoing crisis, what else can Council do to help?
Council should make our first responders a top priority. The retention and recruitment problems can be solved by taking care of those that ensure the safety of our town. It has long been known that if you take care of your employees, they perform better, and retention is extended greatly.
Increase their salary, benefits, health and mental health benefits and the resources they need to do their jobs. Purchase more vehicles, equipment, increased training, and more vacation time are all a good beginning.
Do you support encouraging affordable housing in Gilbert for those who work in lower-income jobs such as the service industry and for recent grads in their entry-level jobs who want to stay in their hometown? If no, why not? If yes, how would the town go about doing that?
I feel the Town has made great strides and is providing sufficient entry level “affordable” housing with the large number of high-density/high-rise ‘affordable” housing complexes. Additional zoning changes recently for additional complexes, one with the potential of approximately 862 units is being considered.
I am not in favor of anymore higher/density high/rise apartment complexes as I feel there are enough. We have enough.
On another note: The high-density complexes will require large increases of our city services, more programs for our youth, a large increase in our water usage during an increasing drought, increased crime rate and traffic. I do not believe this is in line with a good smart growth program. We must be mindful of managing our growth to not let growth get ahead of the services we can provide and creates an even larger problem.
I would like to see more residential housing with smaller square footage and small lots, which offers affordability, for our entry level and lower income residents. This gives residents the pride of ownership, a sense of community and engagement with the services the town offers. I am not opposed to apartments with 2, maybe 3, level in the far distant future should the need arise.
If you had to reduce spending by town government, where would you cut and why?
I would start with the Cactus Park (Yards). It needs to be sold and cut our losses. Gilbert Digital should be completely revamped, and the cost cut in half.
Do you support building Ocotillo Bridge as a “show stopper” or should the town opt for a more practical and less expansive span that still accomplishes the goal of connecting Ocotillo Road?
I support a more practical and less expensive span and stopping the overspending.
Does Council have a “trust problem” with the public? If so, what would you do to try and fix it?
The town government does have a trust and a loss of respect problem with the public.
There is general distrust due to lack of transparency and the lack of respect shown to the residents by the council.
This can be improved by providing more truth and transparency early in any project inception and enacting a better and more transparent notification system of upcoming projects. More respect should be given to the residents that show up to voice their opinions against or for projects, which will affect their children, lifestyles, and their property values. I feel it will take time and effort for the council to repair the trust issues with the residents and especially considering some of the most recent events.
Do you think the Town is doing enough to save water? Would you be willing to call for a building moratorium in Gilbert should the water crisis deepen. And if so, at what point? If not, why not?
Gilbert is continuing to be proactive in its water conservation programs and has water resources from a number of sources, including ground water and reclaimed water reserves to sustain Gilbert in a drought. Gilbert has always been proactive for water conservation and has a good interactive program for residents to track their residential water use and advocates residents take water saving measures.
I don’t believe I would call for a building moratorium on residential as this could have a domino effect on many other financial and economic circumstances. However, the water uses for a residential development vs a high/density high/rise apartment complex on the same acreage would have very different and higher usage.
I would give very serious consideration, if the water crisis deepens, to calling for a moratorium on high/density apartments.
Give the current council a letter grade and explain your answer.
I am no longer in high school or college :) and I don’t believe letter grades are appropriate or relevant in the corporate and business world.
I believe the council is performing in a Sub-par manner regarding overspending, the approval of many high-density apartments within a short period of time – not smart growth, transparency to the residents, the bias against certain residents and other issues. I have faith all of this can and will be improved.
Many in the community say they want Gilbert to retain its “small-town” feel. What can council do to ensure that when the town at build-out hits 330,000 residents?
Manage the growth!
Very serious thought and planning for the remainder of the land in Gilbert must begin immediately. With just under 5,000 acres left, we must act now, not later, so our Town can sustain itself after we are build out.
Given that the town allocates far less land to such development on a percentage basis than any other East Valley municipality, where do you stand on such development in general? How would the town maintain an adequate tax base without this kind of development. Please be specific.
Development is good but it must be properly managed to alleviate the Town growing faster than the resources and infrastructure it must have to maintain that growth.
Gilbert has, in the past, been able to maintain its small town feel due to other prior town governments properly managing the growth. My current stance is I believe the current government is not properly controlling the growth. The number of apartment complexes is Gilbert has added in the past year a are to many, to fast for smart growth. Yes, they will bring some revenue but there are other ways of getting revenue and a good tax base.
I think industrial and commercial development is good for Gilbert and the jobs and tax revenue and are needed for long term sustainability, but they must again be managed for smarter growth. Industrial and some commercial must be located properly in industrial and commercial areas. Industrial should not be placed near residential developments.
A good beginning for an additional tax base is the revitalization of Northwest Corridor of Gilbert. I look forward to seeing the plans and revitalization of this area. Good for jobs and tax revenue.
Another solid source of tax revenue for Gilbert would be enacting an impact fee for builders on a per project, per home or per apartment basis and they should be paid at the beginning.
First Round
Do you think the town has too many apartments and if so, what would you do about future plans for more?
Yes, with all the high-density, high-rise apartment complexes that are currently being built or in the plans of being built, they are more than enough. I am not against apartments and the future plans I see are smaller complexes with 2 or 3 levels which would provide additional housing and keep Gilbert's small town feel and look through blending in with the surrounding area. I would like to add. What no one is talking about is “where are all the jobs in Gilbert” for all the new residents that will be moving into these large complexes?
Name three top concerns in Gilbert and tell how you would solve them.
Too many high-density, high-rise apartment complexes. Smaller two or three-level apartments when and as needed.
Residents are not being heard. Gilbert residents and families should always come first! I will listen to what Residents want and I will hear what they are saying. I will advocate residents to be more involved with what is happening in our government.
Responsible and unbiased fiscal spending: I will bring attention to this and advocate that our government spending must be brought under control and back in the interest of our town and residents, not developers.
How would you assess the town's handling of growth and what are your top priorities for future growth?
One item is it doesn't appear enough time and research has gone into the cause and effect of the high-density developments that are going up and that a large number of the residents do not want them. My top priority for future growth is to research and entice larger corporations and businesses to Gilbert that will bring much needed jobs for the residents. Continue with road improvements and maintain our town infrastructure.
Name something you would change in town government that would improve it and explain why/how.
I would give the residents a longer time to speak at meetings regarding their concerns. This will get the residents more involved and give the Council a better feel of what our residents want and need. Residents are feeling unheard and want to know their voices should be heard and their concerns reviewed and considered. Residents matter!
Do you think the Police Department should have its own crime lab and why/why not?
I feel Gilbert should have its own crime lab. We are a large enough town to warrant our own crime lab. However, there are many variables and additional information needed to make a firm decision. To name a few: What is the cost for the lab and will there be and income or return to the town? Would it be shared with other Cities to reduce overall cost and increase income? Would it increase the efficiency of information turn-around time derived by the current crime lab used?
Do you support the Town's ban on feeding stray cats on public property?
No. If stray cats in private neighborhoods can be caught, spayed/neutered, and returned to said neighborhood or area, the humane thing to do would be the same on public property. There is no compassion or humanity in banning someone from feeding a hungry cat. Cats do have some attributes that are good for neighborhoods as the keep rodents down and scorpions.
Do you support trap, neuter and release for cats on public property?
Yes, it's the humane thing to do.
Do you think Gilbert should be spending more to support museum, arts, and culture in the community? Why or why not?
Yes. I believe these items are an integral part a community. They provide not only enjoyment for the adults but also educating our children bout history, culture, art, music, dance and enhancing their lives and knowledge.
How can the town provide affordable workforce housing?
The town is already in the process of providing very substantial 'affordable' housing by the number of high density, high rise complexes that are in the process of going up. We do not need more complexes like this however smaller 2 or 3 level apartments could be in order as needed.
Is town government sufficiently transparent?
It doesn't appear to me they are. What changes would you advocate? I would advocate the government should have all information, research, plans, studies, etc., all information available and visible for the residents to be able to view, comment and offer suggestions prior to approvals at the council meetings. I would also advocate residents to get involved, the mayor and council work for you, the residents of Gilbert. Don't be afraid to voice your opinions and suggestions. Go to town halls informational meetings and voice your concerns prior to decisions having already been made, not after, when your voices would no longer make a difference.
for new candidates (including those who have run in the past but did not get elected)
Prior to your decision to run for Council, how have you been involved in the community and/or in town government-related activities?
Citizen's Advisory Board for the Town of Gilbert,; United Way volunteer in the past; partner in a residential development in Gilbert and working with the town government; AWSA Western Regional Council Representative for Arizona and New Mexico.
What three attributes do you bring to the table that would serve Gilbert well?
Corporate financial and independent business experience; small business owner and a partner in small businesses; residential and land development experience in Gilbert as a partner in development of Crystal Point Estates and Buchli Ski Lake in Queen Creek/Santan Valley.
Name one thing the current Council got right and one it got wrong and explain your answers.
The continued efforts on the Heritage District. I feel the Heritage District is successful and it will continue to grow and be an enjoyment to the residents.
The high-density high-rise apartment complexes are not good or right for Gilbert. Smaller 2 or 3 level apartments would have been a much better option for affordable housing as the cost to build would have been less and thus the monthly affordable rent would be more affordable as well.
Buchli: I want our town to flourish
By Bobbi Buchli
GSN Guest Writer
"If you hand good people possibility, they do great things."
As your Gilbert Town Council candidate, I believe I am that good person who will do great things for you, your family, and your local business. As a Gilbert resident and businesswoman for more than 20 years,
I seriously care about you and our town. I have no special interest ties, no union affiliations. I am no way in the pocket of real estate developers or light rail proponents. I am just like you -–a Gilbert resident who wants our town to flourish.
Consider these questions: Do you feel listened to as a Gilbert resident? Are your concerns valued by your current town council? Do you find yourself expressing yourself at town council meetings only to discover that a decision has already been made and your voice is virtually silent in the ears of our elected officials?
As I knock on doors in our neighborhoods, talk to people at community venues, visit with business owners, and respond to voter phone calls and emails, I consistently receive the same response, "You have solidified my vote!"
I am approachable, friendly, and genuine. I am honest and possess strong convictions. I am not afraid to voice my opinion nor am I afraid to vote no if the voices of my constituents and the research points to a result that would be detrimental to our citizens or the community. I will be here for you and I promise to listen intently and act upon great ideas and suggestions.
I, like many residents, have grave concerns regarding Gilbert's future. The bottom line is that there is little left of available land for high quality development. We must create and follow a thoughtful and serious plan to carefully address this challenge.
This issue is a top priority for me and I will do all I can to ensure that the future of our beautiful town is carefully nurtured so we can sustain our quality of life for existing as well as new neighbors.
I am a proud Gilbert resident and I will stand up and speak in the best interest of my town neighbors. I have watched Gilbert transition over the years from a sleepy farming community to a thriving and influential city.
Gilbert is respected and admired but we also face growth inspired issues that must be addressed by town officials who listen. You deserve a strong council member with an honest, caring, and competent voice. But most of all you deserve a representative with a passion to serve with integrity. I'll say it again. Integrity.
I am that person and heartily thank you for your vote.