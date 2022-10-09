BILL SPENCE
Age: 54
Years in Gilbert: 12
Years in Arizona: 54 (except military service)
Immediate family: Two children
Education: Nuclear engineering
Job: Retired Navy officer
Have you ever served in public office and if so when and where (for new candidates)? Gilbert Town Council, 2020.
Do you think the town has too many apartments and if so, what would you do about future plans for more?
There are numerous multi-family housing projects recently built or currently under construction. While the majority of these projects have been planned for decades, the positive and negative impacts of any future rezoning request must be thoroughly considered and presented to the public for input prior to approval or disapproval.
Name three top concerns in Gilbert and tell how you would solve them.
- Aggressively manage spending in support of necessary infrastructure updates and responsible growth initiatives.
- Work with stakeholders to continue driving small business recovery, workforce development, and support for First Responders.
- Streamline town processes and codify best-practices and efficiencies by evaluating and revising the town code and town ordinances.
How would you assess the town’s handling of growth and what are your top priorities for future growth?
The town’s execution of the economic development plan and support of business has been outstanding. I support a robust collaborative effort between the town, business organizations, and educational resources to help develop our available workforce in order to alleviate workforce shortages and support the growth of local businesses.
Name something you would change in town government that would improve it and explain why/how.
There are numerous ambiguous or outdated town ordinances. We need to conduct a thorough review to determine value and implement the streamlining opportunities that were identified during the pandemic. We must also revise or eliminate any burdensome or costly processes that affect businesses or prevent efficient town operation.
Do you think the Police Department should have its own crime lab and why/why not?
I adamantly support our first responders. While I understand the future need for a crime lab, I feel that near-term investments in our force should be focused on recruitment, retention of existing personnel, healthcare and training, and ensuring that they are properly equipped to safely do their job.
Do you support the Town’s ban on feeding stray cats on public property?
The ordinance allows the Parks Director to authorize specific person(s) to feed feral animals on town-owned property for the purpose of animal rescue, rehabilitation or management. I believe the town should develop policies to allow registered organizations to conduct these efforts safely and at no-cost or liability to the town.
Do you support trap, neuter and release for cats on public property?
The town should coordinate with organizations that are experienced and educated in the trap, neuter and release (TNR) processes, to develop policies for organizations willing to incur the cost and liability of these programs. They must ensure that the policies are consistent with state laws and are conducted humanely.
Do you think Gilbert should be spending more to support museum, arts and culture in the community? Why or why not?
Investments in arts and culture is frequently requested by residents and has proven benefits in attracting business and promoting economic prosperity. I would support soliciting input from the pubic to determine options and costs so that a direct and indirect benefit analysis can be determined and presented to the taxpayer.
How can the town provide affordable workforce housing?
I believe the free-market system will determine housing availability and costs. Property owners have the right to determine the best use of their property and to submit their requests for consideration in accordance voter approved processes and town code. The remodel housing market will also provide opportunity for home ownership.
Is town government sufficiently transparent? What changes would you advocate?
The town has several mechanisms to disseminate information. There are over 18 channels on social media that push information out to the public on a regular basis. I think that public involvement and sense of transparency will continue to increase as familiarity with the town’s social media footprint grows.
For incumbents and previous Gilbert Town Council members.
Name your biggest accomplishment while on Council that you took the lead on and why that issue is important.
Establishment of the Veteran’s Advisory Board and the designation of Gilbert as the Host Town for the new USS ARIZONA submarine. Both of these projects have taken care of our veterans and generated significant recognition for the town of Gilbert without any cost to the taxpayer.
Why are you running for council again, what is left for you to do specifically?
I feel that there is significant value in empowering and providing choice to the residents of Gilbert. There are several very critical decisions to be made by the Council in the coming years and I feel that I offer a logical vice ideological approach to making these decisions.
How has your public service benefited Gilbert?
I have proven that every resident can and should have the opportunity to present their concerns and be understood by the council. Every resident has valuable input and deserves to be heard. I have also shown that anyone can be involved in their community without fear of harassment or ridicule.
Spence answers more questions on the issues
Editor’s Note: The Gilbert Sun News sent the two candidates in the runoff for a Town Council seat a second round of questions about current issues facing council. Candidate Bobbi Buchli did not respond. Candidates were also advised that their answers could be edited for length in print but run in their entirety at gilbertsunnews.com. The earlier questionnaires answered by both candidates also are at gilbertsunnews under the Election 2022 link on the home page.
What are two of the biggest needs for government help among small businesses in Gilbert and how would you address them?
1) Reduce regulations - We need to review, revise, or eliminate, any burdensome processes that affect a business’s ability to startup, grow, and innovate to meet consumer demands.
2) Reduce cost of doing business - Ensure that business fees and taxes are predictable, fair, and at the lowest cost.
Every municipality, including Gilbert, is struggling with recruiting and retaining police officers. Other than throwing money at this crisis, what else can Council do to help?
One of the benefits that we can offer our first responders is the ability to work, live, and raise a family in a safe community that respects and supports public safety. …I am also committed to addressing the increasing need for mental health and wellness programs for our first responders.
Do you support encouraging affordable housing in Gilbert for those who work in lower-income jobs such as the service industry and for recent grads in their entry-level jobs who want to stay in their hometown?
Arbitrarily building more high-density apartments will not solve the current housing shortage and it is not in the long-term best interests of Gilbert. The fastest and more effective way to counter the effects of our current housing crisis is to ensure the prosperity of our local businesses and reduce the cost of everyday life in Gilbert. Finding ways to mitigate the impact of inflation will result higher employee wages and puts more housing within reach of more residents.
If you had to reduce spending by town government, where would you cut and why?
We must address the effects of construction inflation on our critical infrastructure projects. My first order of business will be to review and reprioritize, as appropriate, the projects identified in our Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). We need to make some hard decisions to ensure that required projects are completed on time and for a fair and reasonable cost.
Do you support building Ocotillo Bridge as a “show stopper” or should the town opt for a more practical and less expansive span that still accomplishes the goal of connecting Ocotillo Road?
The priority for any infrastructure project is to ensure that it serves a meaningful purpose and meets the demands of our residents and community. Fashion follows functionality, and our primary focus and expenditure of funds needs to be on building a high-quality functional product in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
Does Council have a “trust problem” with the general public? If so, what would you do to try and fix it?
I think that the onus is on the council to address the concerns of residents in a way that lets residents feel that they have been heard and that their concerns are being addressed. Frequent, meaningful, and transparent communication is key to healthy relationship between the town and Gilbert’s primary stakeholders - the Residents of Gilbert.
Do you think the Town is doing enough to save water? Would you be willing to call for a building moratorium in Gilbert should the water crisis deepen? And if so, at what point? If not, why not?
The town has a very robust water conservation program in effect, and we are already ahead of the requirements imposed by the Tier 2A water restrictions that go into effect in January. A building moratorium is a very complicated legal process that I would not support without statewide analysis and discussion of our actual water situation.
Give the current council a letter grade and explain your answer.
B, B, C, C, D, D, and one F. (In no particular order) I believe that everyone serves with the best of intentions and that everyone has an opportunity to improve in some facet of their lives. Regardless of how I grade the council, it is the residents of Gilbert that issue our grades. I am committed to working alongside the other councilmembers with the primary mission of ensuring transparency, integrity, and service to the residents.
Many in the community say they want Gilbert to retain its “small-town” feel. What can council do to ensure that when the town at build-out hits 330,000 residents?
I personally want to ensure the integrity and “small-town” feel of the Heritage district stays intact. Additionally, we need to be strategic in our zoning moving forward such that future development falls within the intent of the voter-approved General Plan.
Given that the town allocates far less land to multifamily on a percentage basis than any other East Valley municipality, where do you stand on such development in general?
There are other ways to generate revenue that are independent of industrial or apartment developments. I will never support instituting a primary property tax. We must support strategic business growth and prosperity throughout the region, so that we can ensure the viability our state-shared revenue and sales tax revenue streams.
Spence: Some of the principles that guide me
By BILL SPENCE
Guess Writer
Throughout the course of my life I have had the opportunity to work alongside and be influenced by some absolutely incredible leaders. These interactions have forged many of philosophies by which I chose to live my life and that I believe makes an effective servant leader. I’d like to share some of these principles with you.
I have common-sense conservative views regarding the role of government and believe that decisions should be data-driven and derived logically versus ideologically. When faced with making a policy decision, I first consider the desires of the people whom I serve, and the legality of the policy. What do the residents want and is it legal?
Next comes the data-driven element. Does the data support the decision? It’s easy to find data to support any decision. However, I believe that it is imperative to collect and evaluate an abundance of information from a variety of sources, and then we should communicate to the public the data that was evaluated.
This helps to ensure that public feels that they have been heard, that their concerns have been considered, and that meaningful information has not been overlooked.
Lastly, a logical NOT ideological decision must be made. We should never cast a vote “out of principle” that differs from the will of the people, the law, and that is unquestionably supported by data. We should never fail to cast a proper vote simply to satisfy a group affiliation or to avoid political backlash from a small, vocal minority.
Many years ago, my pastor said that when you set your pride and ego aside, you tend to make good choices. General James Mattis said. “Listen with the prospect of being persuaded.” When I finished my qualification to drive a nuclear submarine, my commanding officer told me, “Inform me with enough time to make a difference in the outcome.”
These words of wisdom have been a part of my life for a very long time and have a direct application as public leadership.
We must listen intently to all parties and we must keep an open mind while they plead their case. We must always be transparent and inform the public of pending policy decisions with enough time so that the public can participate in and contribute to process.
Lastly, I work to always ensure that I act with integrity and stay true to my word. With every day that I serve, I always pray for wisdom, courage and strength. Wisdom to make the best possible decision. Courage to communicate my decisions, and even change my mind when appropriate. And strength to stand by and defend the decisions.
I humbly ask for your vote on August 2, 2022. Please visit my website at VoteSpence.com for more information and feel free to contact me with any other question that you may have.
Spence: I will represent you and your family well
By Bill Spence
GSN Guest Writer
The Primary Election is less than 30 days away! Still many of you haven’t decided which candidate has earned your vote.
I am hoping that this article will point you to some of the best sources of detailed and unbiased information on each of the candidates. And I’m hoping that the information you find leads you to the determination that I will represent you and your family well.
By now you have seen signs of all sizes and colors designed to catch your attention. (Personally, I’d love to see fewer political signs and I promise to remove the limited number that I have immediately following the election.) My signs have the link VoteSpence.com, which will bring you directly to my campaign website, which is a great source of information about me.
Many of my signs also include the logos for major endorsements. Some of my endorsements include: West and Southeast Realtors of the Valley (WeSERV) which represents over 26,000 Realtors in our region, Fire and Police, and an “A” grade from the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce, which represents nearly 800 business that employ over 60,000 people. I am honored to have these endorsements and hope that they will serve as a solid third-party assessment of my ability to represent Gilbert’s interests.
Some of you may have attended a neighborhood “Meet and Greet” or possibly had flyers sent to your house. I’ve met hundreds of residents by just being out and about in the community and introducing myself.
Several of you may rely on a neighbor or an acquaintance to help determine who gets your vote. Regardless of how you decide your vote, remember that it is YOUR vote and YOUR VOTE MATTERS. We have fought hard for free and fair elections. I believe that voting is one of the most important duties that we have as Americans.
With all this being said, I must point out what I feel is the best source of information for all of the candidates. The Gilbert Chamber of Commerce conducted an incredibly robust candidate evaluation for 2022. They hosted three “meet and greet” events for all candidates that were open to the public and were very well attended.
Candidates were then required to submit detailed answers to a dozen written questions and provide video responses to eight more questions. Their questions covered nearly every major issue affecting our town. To say that the process was thorough would be an understatement.
Simply stated – the candidate responses to the Chamber’s questions are the single best source of information about the candidates running in our local races. You don’t have to rely on the scores provided by the Chamber. watch the videos and read the candidate responses yourself. I have provided the links below:
- gilbertaz.com/gilbert-town-council-2022 or bit.ly/3ngnLVx.
- gilbertaz.com/uploads/Candidate-Evaluation-Report-Card.pdf.
- gilbertaz.com/uploads/2022-SCORING-MATRIX.pdf.
Again, I humbly ask for your vote on Aug. 2. Please visit my website at VoteSpence.com for more information and feel free to contact me with any other question that you may have.