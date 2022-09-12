Higley Unified candidate
ANNA VAN HOEK
Occupation: Financial and accounting analyst.
Education: Studied computer science.
Number of children: 2.
Number of children in Higley schools: Currently none but my oldest attended for 10 years prior to leaving due to heavy-handed mandates and the refusal to acknowledge parental rights. Considering moving my youngest back. She completed K-5 in HUSD.
Number of children who graduated from Higley schools: N/A
Prior public office, if any: N/A
Community involvement: I have been involved for many years now as a parental rights advocate and helping parents learn their rights and learn how to advocate for their children, especially parents with children who have special needs. I have been heavily involved in legislation, trying to work with legislators to pass bills that support parents, children and to preserve our freedom. I also recently received certification from Gilbert Fire to be a part of the community emergency response team. I’ve also been involved with activities happening within Gilbert and have attended many city council meetings to stay informed.
Higley involvement: I was involved to ensure parental right were acknowledged for as long as my children attended HUSD and continued my involvement by advocating for the children and parents of HUSD even after my children no longer attended.
Number of Higley Governing Board meetings you’ve attended in person or online in the 12 months prior to Aug. 15: I watched about 9-10 meetings online to stay up to date on what was happening in the district. I missed a few due to being out of town.
The pandemic aside, of the major actions taken by the board in the last 12 months, which one do you most agree with, and which do you most disagree with? Why?
I can’t think of anything that I would agree with at this time. Especially with the recent unprofessional behavior of the current board president. She’s not someone I as a parent would want making decisions for my children. They have been bad stewards of current and future budgets by poor prioritization of how they spend money.
District taxpayers will face hard choices over the coming years because our board has lacked basic competency in its spending discipline (mainly ignoring obvious maintenance/improvement items hoping that a bond would provide that money). They also approved the ASBA political agenda which does not benefit our students but brings more politics into our schools.
What policy change do you most want to address in your first year on the board?
As a long time, parental right advocate, I will do whatever I can to make sure that the main priority is the students. I will also work hard to have school practices and curriculum that will benefit the students and not any political agenda. Last but certainly not least, we need to make sure parental rights are acknowledged in our schools.
Why are you running for the board?
I have been considering running for many years due to all the issues I have had with the district not recognizing parental rights and how they handle special needs children.
Also, the pandemic and politics wreaked havoc on our kids and their educations. Most of our students have suffered learning loss, and the existing achievement gaps have become even greater. It is imperative that we return to our original mission of providing an excellent education and focus on academic rigor. I am committed to ensuring that all students receive the best education HUSD can deliver.
There has been a shift in education away from teaching the core subjects. I will work with the other board members to get everyone's attention back to basics to ensure the children have normalcy and are learning the necessary skills in order to graduate.
What three personal qualities and or experiences qualify you for office?
I have 25+ years of experience in finance, analytics and accounting which I will utilize to ensure that the budget and district spending is transparent to taxpayers and appropriately allocated.
I have excellent communication skills and work well as a team. I will utilize these skills to collaborate with the other board members, ask questions instead of rubber stamping everything placed in front of me, make sure the community is informed of the actions being taken by the board and the progresses and challenges the district faces.
I am motivated and am known to go above and beyond to ensure all the students' needs are met in order for them to learn and be successful.
If the $77.2 million bond fails, what is your solution to finding the money for what HUSD needs?
If the bond fails, we will need to re-evaluate overall spending and try and find ways to save. Cutting administration, ensuring that we maximize the use of all existing facilities, and prioritizing capital needs will all play a role. If pushed, we will need to cut back on “extras” to ensure that our core mission is accomplished. Some of this will be determined by the recent changes in school funding at the state level.
Other than salary and wage increases, what innovative measures should the district consider to retain teachers?
Administration and students need to respect teachers and their profession and not expect them to do things that take away from them doing their actual jobs which is to teach the curriculum.
Lack of discipline in children makes it hard for teachers to control their classrooms. Parents must take accountability to discipline their kids to be respectful.
Value their time as well.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools?
Academics must be a priority. Parents are searching for an emphasis on the basics.
Increased parental involvement also has extra benefits to our districts, schools and teachers. Parents that are active in our schools will provide referrals to our district, volunteer in our schools, and be a resource to our teachers.
Removing politics and ideologies out of the classroom. Stop serving the Teachers Associations and start serving the children, parents and the community.
Are you satisfied with security measures now in place at Higley schools? Why or why not?
Security can definitely be better. I believe having SRO's in schools is crucial for the safety of students. SRO's also have a positive impact on the lives of the children by building relationships that could last a lifetime. My SRO from high school was instrumental in my life by checking in with me to make sure I was staying on the right path. He did this with all the students.
Gun-free zones are a target. I would also feel comfortable having staff members obtain training on firearms. Having high enough fencing and secured entrances are also important. Our district has a locked door at the front office and people must be buzzed in but anyone who wants to do harm can just jump over the counter. There needs to be some sort of security there like they have at banks.
Has the district been sufficiently transparent with spending and when a major problem confronts the district?
They are transparent in that they follow the reporting requirements for district expenditures. A major problem already confronts the district. They need more space in district High Schools and maintenance on existing buildings and have known this for years. Instead of ensuring that these needs were prioritized, the district hoped that the 2021 bond was approved and it was not.
How should the district address declining enrollment?
The same answer applies here from above, 3 specific actions the district can take to compete with charter and private schools.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Dawn Foley’s performance and explain your answer.
I give her a C-. From my vantagepoint she is well liked by the rest of the administration and supported by the other district employees, and she seems to care about the people that are stakeholders in the district. That said, the bad communication (especially on last year’s bond which was largely why it failed) and a willingness to go along with “government school business as usual” is deeply troubling.
Yes or no:
Has the district been sufficiently inclusive and welcoming to ALL students and parents? I know many parents with SPED children who would not think so. It has not been easy for many of these parents to get the accommodations they need for their children. The same occurred with me when my daughter needed certain accommodation. As parents, we shouldn’t have to fight so hard to have the needs of our children met when they are at school in order to ensure they are safe and well taken care of.
Do you favor uniformed school resources officers on campuses?
I absolutely do.
Will you respond to media calls/emails? I will do my best to respond to each email and call that I receive.
Should students be required to use see-through backpacks? I do not like the idea of see-through backpacks.