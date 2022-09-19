AMANDA WADE
Occupation: Former Teacher 2011-2021 and current stay at home mom
Education: Masters in Secondary Education from Grand Canyon
Number of children: 2
Number of children in Higley schools: 2
Number of children who graduated from Higley schools: n/a
Prior public office, if any: n/a
Community involvement:
Working in the Higley district for most of my educational career I routinely got involved in the community projects that the district had.
As my kids grew up to be school aged children we have expanded involvement within our community beyond an opportunity through employment. I am also the great grandchild to the founders of Sunshine Acres Children’s home and have spent my life involved in assisting the Acres in any way that we are able to.
Higley involvement:
As a former employee within Higley I have been highly involved since I started my student teaching here. Having coached volleyball, spent time as a student council advisor, and participated in committees that included staff, students, and parents throughout the district to work towards creating better environments across campuses.
Higley is where I grew up as a teacher and where I ultimately chose to come back to when we moved back from Maryland. I wanted to come back because I live in Higley. I loved the idea of working in the community I lived in and being a part of it as my kids grew.
Number of Higley Governing Board meetings you’ve attended in person or online in the 12 months prior to Aug. 15:
I have watched a few of the board meetings online as specific issues arose that I wanted to learn more about.
The pandemic aside, of the major actions taken by the board in the last 12 months, which one do you most agree with and which do you most disagree with? Why?
I feel the board is trying to do the best they can to meet the needs of the community. I think decisions surrounding education are complex, especially when dealing with limited budget and resources as a smaller district. As a parent and former teacher both in this district and outside of Higley, I feel that the board has done a lot to recover from some of the difficulties the district has seen in the years past.
What policy change do you most want to address in your first year on the board?
Staffing shortages, funding, and managing the growing population of our district are just a few issues that we must work through together. We need to not only ensure we fill vital vacancies, but must also work to retain and recruit the most qualified individuals for these positions.
Focusing on creating facilities that are prepared to adapt to our growing student population and ensuring we have the resources necessary to create the best learning environment for all students in Higley is my top priority. At the end of the day our goal as educators, parents, and community members should be to create the best education system that we can provide in order to ensure that each and every student in Higley not only survives but thrives.
Why are you running for the board?
Public education has been a passion of mine for most of my life. In addition to my professional experience in education, I am also the parent to two young children enrolled in HUSD and understand first-hand the parent perspective.
Education matters and the decisions that people make with respect to what goes on in classrooms matter. I worry that there are people who have no love for public education and no actual understanding of what it takes to work in education that are trying to take out frustrations by running for school board positions.
I also worry about the educational environment my children will grow up in, they are young and have many years left in the public education system. For me, running for the board is my effort in trying to keep my kids in a system that not only I can be confident in but a system they can be proud to grow up in.
What three personal qualities and or experiences qualify you for office?
I am a former teacher who made the difficult decision after a decade of teaching to leave the classroom in 2021. Having recent experience in the classroom gives me a unique perspective on both what schools are actually dealing with today and what it takes as a district to attract competitive and highly qualified teachers.
Communication and willingness to collaborate. As a teacher our greatest skillset is knowing how to communicate and collaborate with individuals we come into contact with.
I do not pretend to know everything it takes to be on the school board, nor do I pretend to have the background necessary to automatically know the best answer to every problem the district faces.
I do, however, possess the ability to both recognize when I need to listen and ask questions from those who do have the background necessary to make the most educated decision; and the ability to use the resources available to me to help make not only informed decisions but decisions that are reflective of best practices.
If the $77.2 million bond fails, what is your solution to finding the money for what HUSD needs?
I do not believe this is an easy answer and requires working with the community as a whole to try and solve it. Funding is scarce in education and having to restructure plans should this bond fail takes not only time but more information than is easily conveyed in a paragraph.
My promise should the bond fail and I find myself on the board, I will make every effort to continue to make decisions that work to address the many issues that the bond would have addressed should it have passed.
Other than salary and wage increases, what innovative measures should the district consider to retain teachers?
As a former teacher in the district one issue that made it difficult to teach in the district was benefit costs. Higley is a smaller district and as a result they have a smaller number of people paying into their healthcare options.
One area I would like to see discussed is working to decrease benefit costs for employees. Whether that is seeing what it would take to be a part of the state employee packages or even working with other districts to help drive costs down.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools?
I feel strongly Higley is making steps to try and compete in that area. Passing the bond can also go a long way in helping us when competing with charters and private schools.
This plan helps us update our buildings and frees up funds to look at increasing salaries to attract the most qualified of employees and gives us an opportunity to look at expanding programs offered in the district to include more choice for students in Higley.
Are you satisfied with security measures now in place at Higley schools? Why or why not?
Security is a tough conversation because it increasingly feels like scary situations can happen anywhere, not just in schools. I know Higley has been working with the Gilbert Police Department to work together to create the safest possible practices.
I do not and will not support arming teachers, I do not believe that solves the problems that we have with respect to school incidents and only serves to create the possibility of more incidents.
Has the district been sufficiently transparent with spending and when a major problem confronts the district?
I think the district has made a lot of changes and efforts to be more transparent with spending and issues. In the past there were definitely a lot of issues with respect to transparency and information provided.
The lack of clear explanation and information provided is why last year’s bond didn’t pass and I believe the district took feedback and has made vast improvement going into this next bond.
How should the district address declining enrollment?
I feel the district is making efforts to do that with issues they are addressing with the bond. Looking at creating competitive salaries, improving facilities, and expanding curriculum offerings and continued focus on a competitive curriculum is what parents look for when picking a school.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Dawn Foley’s performance and explain your answer.
I would grade Dr. Foley at a B. Dr. Foley seems to be responsive to feedback and that is seen with the Bond rollout between this year’s and last. From a staff perspective Dr. Foley has a better relationship with the staff as well, and for me that is telling.
Dr. Foley genuinely seems to make great efforts in doing what is best for all of Higley and is willing to work with every aspect of the district to create workable solutions. I do believe there is room for improvement but understand that with a position like that of the Superintendent tough decisions have to be made and with that comes frustrations by those who are impacted.
Has the district been sufficiently inclusive and welcoming to ALL students and parents?
Yes, I believe they make efforts to be inclusive.
Do you favor uniformed school resources officers on campuses?
Yes, I believe there are benefits in having SROs and have worked with many remarkable SROs throughout my career.
Will you respond to media calls/emails?
Yes, answering questions and responding to constituents is a part of the position and I will do my best to respond to all that I can.
Should students be required to use see-through backpacks?
No, I do not believe requiring see-through backpacks has the intended impact we would want it to.