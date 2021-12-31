While 2021 is bookended by COVID-19, Gilbert is decidedly different from what it was a year ago, when lockdowns and closed school campuses were the order of the day.
More apartments and houses have arrived and still more were approved for the coming couple years. Town Hall is closed for major renovation but town government has a new leader. Schools welcomed students into classrooms but the coronavirus still divides the community. And more businesses opened their doors. Here’s a look at some of the year’s highlights.
January
The town saw a new mayor in four years with Brigette Peterson taking her oath of office, but midway into her first year on the job, she was hit with allegations of ethics violations from a Town employee and three residents.
Peterson, who previously served a term on the Council and over a decade on the Planning Commission, was faulted for exercising poor judgment at times but cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent attorney and Council opted not to discipline her.
Construction began on the Lindsay Road Interchange, a joint project between Arizona Department of Transportation and the Town. Completion of the project was anticipated for 2022, though supply-line disruptions may prolong that deadline.
The new interchange on Loop 202 will provide direct freeway access to Gilbert’s Central Business District and new surrounding residential and commercial development. And it will improve traffic flow in the area by widening Lindsay Road and reducing traffic congestion at the existing interchanges at Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive, according to ADOT.
Gilbert Public Schools students returned from winter break to a week of hybrid learning before transitioning back to in-class teaching.
February
After nearly two years of construction, the 50-acre Public Safety Training Facility officially opened in February. The project was roughly funded by a $65.3-million bond, $11.3 million from the General Fund and $5.8 million from a land sale, according to the Town.
The facility includes classrooms, an indoor shooting range, practice burn buildings and driving tracks. The joint facility welcomed its first batches of fire and police recruits in March and in the fall, respectively.
March
The Morrison Family presented a proposal to add 80 more units to a planned two-story apartment complex for a total 320 units at the northeast corner of Higley and Warner roads.
Residents for a few months spoke out against the project proposal and the mayor – whose campaign manager was Howard Morrison. To date, the Morrisons have yet to move forward with their proposal.
April
April saw a big yet controversial project come to the forefront with the Planning Commission’s approval of Santan Adventure Park with amenities such as a go-kart racing track and an 18-hole miniature golf course.
The project has been in the works since the Town inked a deal with SAP Holdings in 2017 to bring the entertainment venue to 4.55 acres at Crossroads District Park.
But near-by residents opposed the project, mostly because of the potential loud noise and fumes coming from the gas-powered go-karts. They filed an appeal but the Council in June upheld the Planning Commission’s decision.
Meanwhile, residents were shocked by a brutal murder at a group home located in the San Tan Ranch community near Higley and Pecos roads.
Suspect Christopher Lambeth previously was housed in a mental-health hospital after he was ruled insane in 2007 for the murder of his grandparents.
Tilda Manor, which has a history of violations, was notified in July of the Arizona Department of Health Services’ intention to pull its business license. The owners filed an appeal, but the hearing has been continued three times already with the latest date set for January.
Because Gilbert’s hands are tied as to where these licensed providers decide to locate, police and fire are now keeping track of the number of calls for service at these facilities and reporting problem homes to DHS, the regulatory agency.
Also in April, GPS’s Governing Board approved laying off 152 teachers due to declining student enrollment. Many of the teachers, who had received good performance reviews and/or recognitions, were shocked and later outraged when they learned of the district’s use of a secret grading system to determine who to fire.
A month later, the district attempted to rehire 90 of the fired teachers and 52 accepted the offer. The district did not respond with the final tally of teachers who came back to work for GPS.
April came to a close with the injury of Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda and the death of Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar after a suspect rammed a stolen car into them at the San Tan Ford dealership at the Motorplex Loop in Gilbert. Aranda, who suffered severe head injuries, is now back to work in a limited capacity.
May
Council approved a $988-million budget for the new fiscal year on July 1. The budget included 28 new public-safety hires.
June
Council voted to put a $515-million transportation and infrastructure bond on the Nov. 2 ballot. It originally intended to take the measure to voters in 2020 but the pandemic’s economic uncertainty prompted a delay. The all-mail election saw the bond pass by 164 votes.
Higley Unified School District Governing Board also voted to hold a bond election in November but the $95-million measure failed at the ballot box. The district is planning for another bond election in November 2022.
July
A state grand jury in July announced the indictment of former HUSD Superintendent Denise Birdwell on charges of fraud, conspiracy and misuse of public monies. She led the district from 2009-15, retired but was hired at Scottsdale Unified School District in 2016. She was fired two years later after her questionable financial dealings surfaced at the district.
Among Birdwell’s alleged wrong-doings was a controversial 40-year deal she pushed through to lease two brand-new buildings for Higley’s middle schools from a nonprofit at an extraordinary cost to HUSD and a financial windfall for her. Birdwell and three other co-defendants faced an April 7 trial.
Meanwhile, the town’s new ambulance service, operated by the fire department, was launched.
Also in July, HUSD officially named Dawn Foley superintendent. She had been serving as interim since her retired in 2020.
August
The Maricopa County schools superintendent appointed William Parker to the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board. The former Marine and teacher replaced Reed Carr, who unexpectedly resigned in June, six months into his second, four-term term.
O.H.S.O. in the Heritage District announced plans in August to open a public park on 0.42 acre offering live music, retail sales, food and beverages. The project is on land adjacent to the brewery and restaurant.
September
Council revised the timeline for a long-stalled 25-acre water park adjacent to Gilbert Regional Park. The project has a new owner and the a new name – Cactus Surf Park. ACA Arizona has a June 30, 2022 deadline to start construction and an April 15, 2024 date to start operations.
October
Mill Creek Residential presented a project calling for 80 town homes and 197 apartments on a 12.2-acre dirt lot at Higley and Ray roads currently zoned for a shopping center. At the virtual neighborhood meeting, the developer heard opposition from neighbors. It isn’t expected to reach Council for consideration until 2022.
November
Council approved a 278-unit apartment complex inside Gilbert’s oldest and largest employment hub despite staff arguing against using commercial land for residential. Alta Gilbert will include a sit-down restaurant on 13.46 acres at the northwest corner of McQueen and Elliot roads in what’s known as the Northwest Growth Area, housing mainly light industrial and back-office space.
Council in November also approved a 102-unit rental project near the southeast corner of Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Avanterra is to be built on 10.97 acres near the Town’s Municipal Complex.
Coming off the heels of the successful bond election, resident Jim Torgeson filed suit to overturn the results. He claimed the Town targeted and removed his signs opposing the bonds, violating his free speech and unduly affecting the election’s outcome.
December
Council announced its intent to increase water and trash rates and fees. A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22. The increases would take effect April 1.
Council also approved leasing the fourth floor of the University Building in the Heritage District to accommodate University of Arizona’s plans to expand its nursing program. The university is relocating its Master of Science for Entry to the Profession of Nursing program from downtown Phoenix. Under the latest lease, UA will pay the Town $2.98 million over five years for the fourth floor.